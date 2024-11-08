Former Minister Michael (Miki) Eitan, who served in the Knesset on behalf of the Likud party, passed away at the age of 80.

Eitan was behind the Seven Stars settlement plan, founded Kochav Yair, and saw the drafting of a constitution for Israel as his national mission, which has yet to be completed. His family stated that he "was a visionary and was the first to lead Israel into the internet age, established government services online, and headed the digital government initiative, established 'Digital Israel', and was a pioneer in government transparency by being the first to reveal his schedule and salary slip to the public."

In 1984, he was elected for the first time to the 11th Knesset and served continuously until 2013. He was a member of the Education and Culture Committee and the Knesset Committee.

In the 12th Knesset, he served on the Finance Committee and the Knesset Committee and founded the Israeli Front Lobby through which he greatly assisted growth in Judea and Samaria. In the 13th Knesset, he continued to serve on the Finance Committee and the Knesset Committee, and also served as an acting chairman of the Likud faction and as the opposition coordinator in the Knesset.

In the 14th Knesset, he served as the chairman of the Likud-Gesher-Tzomet faction and the chairman of the coalition, as well as a member of the Knesset Committee, the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and the Economics Committee.

Subsequently, he was elected to serve as the Minister of Science and Technology in Israel's 27th government, serving in the role until July 13, 1998. From that day until the end of Netanyahu's government, he served as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

With the establishment of the 32nd government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, Eitan was appointed Minister of Improvement of Government Services to the Public, a role that did not exist before in Israel's governments.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar eulogized: "Knesset member and former minister Michael (Miki) Eitan was one of Israel's greatest parliamentarians in all Knessets. Principled, thorough, dedicated, independent, opinionated, diligent, and honest. He was an especially successful chairman of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee. He proudly represented the core values of the national-liberal stream. We served together, out of friendship, serving the public for many years in the Knesset and government. I loved him and will always remember him. May his memory be blessed."