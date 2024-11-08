youtube:2150902]

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel (United Right) stated called for the Dutch government, the European Union, and world leaders to act against antisemitism following last night's pogrom in Amsterdam.

"I am in the Foreign Ministry Situation Room, as we oversee the evacuation of Israelis from Amsterdam – VICTIMS OF AN ANTISEMITIC POGROM," Haskel stated.

"Israelis leaving a soccer game in Amsterdam, were viciously attacked by a large-organized mob. They were chased and beaten. Many are hospitalized. We are working to evacuate the victims and bring them home," she said.

"I call on the Dutch government to arrest and prosecute all those involved. We have information on social leading to those radical Islamists who went hunting for Jews. I call on Europe and the world to act more aggressively to combat antisemitism. This is your responsibility.

"Israeli Jews being attacked by a violent mob in the heart of Europe is something no one should stand," Haskel said. "If we fail to act, it will only get worse."