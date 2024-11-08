The Israeli Foreign Ministry and National Security Council published new instructions at 9:05 a.m. Israeli time for Israelis staying in Amsterdam following the antisemitic pogrom committed in the city overnight.

1. The local security forces have been deployed in the area and those who wish to get from the hotel to the airport - this is possible and you can go out and use local transportation.

2. The local police must be informed immediately of any incident of threat or attack and the local Israeli consulate must be informed by phone 0031646312161. You can also call the situation center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 02-5303155.

In addition, you can call the following numbers:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

025304358

025303287

025303644

025303401

0505074986

Embassy of Israel in the Netherlands:

+31703760570

+31642648282

+31648493297

3. One should avoid walking around the streets while wearing visible Israeli/Jewish symbols.

4. Those who can, should advance their flight back to Israel.

5. Israelis staying in Amsterdam are advised to install the Home Front Command application where targeted updates about the situation will be transmitted.

6. A number of Israeli planes are expected to arrive in Amsterdam in the coming hours, more details about flights back to Israel will be published later.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, MK Sharren Haskel (National Right Party) stated, "The antisemitic pogrom in Amsterdam is an unimaginable event. This incident is one of the extremes that have occurred recently and echoes the events of Kristallnacht, which took place exactly 80 years ago. I spoke with the ambassador and the embassy staff, and rescue and medical teams are on their way to the Netherlands."

"Radical Islam is spreading terror and hatred everywhere. Europe is no longer safe for Jews, and if it will not wake up, it will soon no longer be safe for anyone," Haskel said. She also urged any Israeli who requires assistance or guidance to call the above numbers.