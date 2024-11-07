Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, just before his dismissal from his position took effect, approved the advancement of a project to add additional roofing at the Cave of the Patriarchs to make the holy site more accessible.

Kiryat Arba-Hebron council head Israel Bramson, who pushed for the project and worked closely with Gallant, thanked the now-former minister for supporting it.

"We thank Minister Galant for listening and for understanding the vital need to promote the roofing of the Cave of the Patriarchs. This is a significant project for the future of Kiryat Arba-Hebron and for all the people of Israel, and we will continue to work to promote our heritage and connection to this holy place," said Bramson.

The move to add roofing at the Cave of the Patriarchs is expected to bring welcome relief to the thousands of visitors to the site, especially during the hot summer days and rainy winter days.

The Cave of the Patriarchs is one of the holiest sites in Judaism. According to the book of Genesis, it was the first place in the Land of Israel to be purchased by Abraham and is his burial place as well as the burial place of all of the Israelite patriarchs and three of the four Israelite matriarchs.