An American military judge on Wednesday ruled that the plea deals given to 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two of his accomplices, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, must be restored, the Associated Press reported.

All three men have been in custody since 2003. Mohammed is an Al-Qaeda terrorist accused by the US of being the principal architect of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon. He and four others were charged in 2012 with terrorism, hijacking aircraft, conspiracy, murder in violation of the law of war, attacking civilians, attacking civilian objects, intentionally causing serious bodily injury, and destruction of property in violation of the law of war.

Three months ago, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin revoked the plea deal after an outcry from families of victims of the September 11 attacks. The deal saw the three terrorists plead guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty for the attacks on New York City and Washington DC. Many families of the victims called the deal a miscarriage of justice and demanded that the masterminds stand trial instead of being allowed to enter into a plea deal.

US Air Force Col. and Judge Matthew McCall in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba issued the order to restore the plea deal.

A retired police officer whose wife was among the nearly 3,000 people murdered on September 11 told the New York Post, ”I am livid that this judge overturned the decision and is allowing these defendants to take a plea deal."

“They committed the highest crime in this country and they should receive the worst punishment, which in this case is the death penalty," he added.

Another man whose twin brother was killed in the September 11 attacks called on President-Elect Donald Trump to use his executive powers when he takes office in January to ensure Khalid Sheikh Mohammed receive the death penalty for masterminding the worst terrorist attack in American history.