GOP Chairman in Israel Marc Zell joined the Arutz Sheva - Israel National News and Israel365 special US election coverage, discussing the results of the elections and the Iranian threat.

"We're going to have leadership, real leadership in Washington," he said. "With Trump and Vance, we're going to have a different Middle East. Because when our enemies here in the region, Iran, and their surrogates, looked back at DC, all they saw was weakness and recklessness, and they just ran rampant over the United States and over Israel - they tried, at least. Now that real, courageous, leadership is coming to the White House - and the Congress, G-d willing - they'll take a different tune."

He also said that he heard that the Houthis have said they will stop interfering with international shipping in the Red Sea. "That's classic proof positive of the significance" of the change in Washington, Zell stressed.

He also noted that for the first time, a presidential candidate has promised to "take a look" at the taxation of US expats and try to solve it in the next tax bill passed in Congress: "Just to get rid of citizenship-based taxation, that's really what we're talking about. And to go on the type of residence-based taxation that's probably the most - 99% of the countries on the planet."

According to Zell, citizenship-based taxation is a key issue for most US expats, but in Israel, the mundane tax issues are "eclipsed by the geopolitical concerns that we have here: the survival of the Jewish state, and terror, and the Iranian state and so on."

Though Zell could not verify how many expats in Israel voted for Trump, he said that he helped many people vote, and has never "seen anything that comes even close to this degree of enthusiasm and commitment."

Many of the Trump voters in Israel "were registered Democrats before they came to Israel," he noted, adding that in recent years, the Democratic party "went off the rails, left Israel, unfortunately, and what was left is a Republican party which has embraced Israel, and supported it."