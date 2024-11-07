In the special Arutz Sheva and Israel365 US Election Coverage, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki spoke Rabbi Tuly Weisz about his effort to recruit 90 Orthodox rabbis who endorsed President Trump before the election.

"This election demonstrated that the traditional Jewish community who overwhelmingly supported Trump is now in the drivers seat and a part of the establishment", Rabbi Weisz said.

"It was a very bad day for liberal and progressive Jews who have controlled the establishment for far too long", he added.