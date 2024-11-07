The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that reserve troops of the 228th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, have been operating in recent weeks in both defensive and offensive operations on the northern border. During limited, localized, targeted ground raids in southern Lebanon, the soldiers have eliminated dozens of terrorists, located weapons, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure and underground structures in the area.

Following intelligence indications of terrorist activity in the area, the troops raided a Hezbollah combat compound and encountered several terrorists who were embedded in one of the buildings.

During the battle, 16 soldiers were wounded, and five reserve soldiers from the brigade fell in combat: SGM (res.) Shaul Moyal, CPT (res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, MSG (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, CPT (res.) Amit Chayut, and MAJ (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol.

"The IDF shares in the grief of the bereaved families and will continue to accompany them," the military stated.

After concluding the battle and evacuating the casualties, the troops continued the raid on the compound, dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists in the area.