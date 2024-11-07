When Chava Malul received a call from a foreign number last December, she could never have imagined the devastating news she was about to hear.

Her husband, Nosson, had been arrested in a Moldovan airport.

Nosson, a devoted husband and father of a four-year-old girl, was deceived by an old acquaintance into unknowingly transporting a suitcase filled with drugs. Naively believing he was helping a friend, he was stopped by police upon arrival in Moldova. In an instant, his life turned into a nightmare.

Since then, Nosson has been held in a grim European prison under horrifying conditions. Surrounded by criminals, he has endured constant threats to his life, malnutrition, and psychological torment. His family has learned, to their horror, that there have already been three attempts on his life within the prison walls.

Nosson’s young daughter asks every day when her father will come home, not understanding why he has been gone for so long. Chava is left to raise her alone, fighting through tears and exhaustion to bring her husband home.

Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Grossman, who has taken personal responsibility for Nosson’s case, has confirmed that while over $200,000 has already been spent on legal fees, the family needs to raise an additional $210,000 to secure his release.

The coming days in the case are crucial—Please, click here to help bring a father back to his family and save this precious man’s life.

Note: Some details have been adjusted to protect the privacy of the family.