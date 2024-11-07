Caroline Glick joined the special Arutz Sheva - Israel National News and Israel365 US election coverage, discussing the implications of former US President Donald Trump's re-entry into the White House, in light of the war against Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.

"I think the victory provides Israel with an opportunity to win the war," Glick said. "Until now Israel has pursued a path of moving forward strategically but not actually achieving our strategic goals, because at every turn the Biden administration has blocked us from doing so - whether it's eliminating the Hamas regime in Gaza, or eliminating the Hezbollah-controlled areas of Lebanon that border Israel in the south of Lebanon, or taking out Iran's nuclear installations. All of these things were considered out of bounds by the Biden administration and they worked assiduously to block Israel from achieving these goals."

She urged that now, following Trump's election, Israel should take steps to further its goals, including taking out Iran's nuclear installations "as Trump himself said Israel should do just a few weeks ago."

"So I think that those are the main things that Israel has to accomplish, and in the meantime work with the Trump administration to block the Biden administration during its lame-duck months in office from carrying out actions against Israel that could undermine those efforts at the UN."

Regarding the Biden administration's transition period, she said that she expects the Biden administration "will move to pass a series of anti-Israel resolutions at the UN Security Council, that will work to require Israel to end the war as quickly as possible without a strategic victory, lest we be placed under UN sanctions under the Security Council, much like Iran was until the Obama administration agreed to give Iran nuclear weapons."

Whether Qatar will be marginalized by the Trump administration, Glick stressed that "it depends on Israel," and Israel has not pushed for such a thing in recent years.

However, the most urgent thing right now "is for Israel to win this war," and that Israel should move as quickly as possible towards that goal.

She added, "We have to remember that it's not a time for euphoria - it's a time to recognize the nature of the opportunity that a Trump administration, that an incoming Trump administration presents for Israel. It's not going to be just all roses and sunshine. Israel has to make very clear to itself, first and foremost, what it is that we want to do, what we want to achieve, and we have to use a partnership with the Trump administration to build a kind of strategic relationship with the United States that's going to be able to outlast the Trump years and move into the future to secure our interests in the long term."

"So I think that this is an extraordinary opportunity that we were granted by the grace of G-d but we have to understand its nature, we have to understand what we need, and we have to have the people in place in positions in Washington and in Jerusalem, and the Israeli people in Washington who are going to be able to actually implement a policy that will secure Israel's alliance with the United States for the benefit of both countries for years to come while also strengthening and rendering enduring Israel's position as a regional power hopefully at peace with more of our Arab neighbors, with the kind of borders that we're going to be able to defend going forward."