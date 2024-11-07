The State Prosecutor's Office submitted an indictment to the Central District Court on Thursday against two minors, Israeli Arabs, who allegedly were enlisted to commit terror attacks against Israeli security bodies.

According to the indictment, one of the minors was enlisted in August of last year to carry out acts of terror against Israeli security bodies and for that purpose, even underwent explosives training. He obtained chemicals, experimented with them, and together with other cell members, attempted to make explosives with them.

The suspect worked to enlist other cell members and managed to enlist three, including another minor. Together, the two watched content about making bombs and committing terror attacks and TikTok and obtained vests and communications devices.

The two even contacted others in an attempt to enlist them in the cell and succeeded in enlisting an additional individual. The cell members would meet in various locations to discuss the cell's goals and even chose "operational code names" for each other.

During one meeting, one of the suspects displayed the chemicals and explained their purpose. Those present, including the suspects, attempted to prepare explosives, mixed the chemical with another substance, and later lit the concoction, which ignited and gave off smoke.

The two are charged with having contact to commit a crime that is an act of sabotage terrorism with severe intentions or an armed crime with the goal of terrorism, providing and receiving training for terror purposes, armed actions for terrorism purposes, and obstruction of justice.

Together with the indictment, the Prosecution submitted a request to detain the two suspects through the remainder of the legal process due to "the severity of the suspects' actions, which express their readiness, determination, and boldness, all to harm the security forces. These things testify to their extreme danger to both public and state security. Their danger increases in light of the period in which they committed the crimes - while the Swords of Iron War is ongoing in Israel on several fronts, which justifies extra caution when examining the question of their continued detention."