Yoram Hazony spoke on Arutz Sheva - Israel National News and Israel365's special US election coverage, discussing the results of the recent US elections, and if presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat is indicative of a trend, or simply a blip in history.

"Politics goes up and down, that's the nature of the thing - it always goes up and down," Hazony began. "The important thing is to try to understand how events fit into the big trend, the overall picture."

"When we look at the results of Trump's return, obviously there are many many micro-causes that go into a result like this - it doesn't reflect just one thing. But the overall trend for sure is that nationalism is here to stay, it's not going away, it is the future of the democratic world as the globalist-imperialist side of things becomes more and more aggressively hostile not only to national independence but also to many of the traditional, religious, and political ways of life and values that we grew up accustomed to."

Noting that the political left is turning towards neo-Marxism, he pointed out a "cultural revolution" happening in high-profile US institutions. "That trend - the trend of liberalism collapsing into woke neo-Marxism - that trend is happening so quickly that it certainly raises very serious questions about whether the nationalist movement which is overwhelmingly committed to democracy, and to two party politics, and peaceful transitions of power, and all of these old things that all of us grew up believing in and still believe in now - we definitely have questions about the left, and especially the left under the age of forty. I think those are good questions. ... I wouldn't rush to predict what the young people are going to be like in ten years, I don't think we know."

When asked about support for Israel and the optimal dynamic between the US and Israeli governments, Hazony said, "I think we need to focus on the fact that the new Republican party is not the old Republican party. There's still a tremendous, overwhelming love of Israel and identification with Israel in some parts of the right. That's actually gotten significantly stronger since October 7th. It's not only the isolationists, there's also a renewed appreciation of Israel in circles that didn't used to necessarily appreciate it, since October 7th. The whole Republican party is in motion."

"I would say that we can't go wrong if we distinguish the old Republican party, which was committed to the liberal international order, it was committed to America being the world's policemen, it was committed to American troops being the primary defender of not just American interests but this entire liberal world order."

Going forward, however, this will no longer be the model. The new Trump administration "is looking for strong allies, not for weak dependent allies, who can be bossed around, but for strong allies who can pull their weight, who can contribute to America's defense by contributing first and foremost to their own defense."

A strong and capable ally which can fight its own wars is an ally that "America doesn't have to fight their wars for them," he explained.

When asked how he spent election night, Hazony said, "I'm in Washington. I attended the election watch party of the young people in the nationalist camp, run by my friends in American Moment," where the mood was very optimistic.

Concluding his remarks, Hazony said, "It would be very good for America and for Western democracy if Kamala Harris could bring herself to concede the election, something that both sides in America have been having trouble doing for more than a decade at this point. It would a very very good sign if the Democrats are capable of conceding the election, which would set a precedent for more orderly elections and transitions of power which would be helpful for everybody in all of the Western countries."