Tzvika Mor, the father of Eitan Mor, who is being held hostage in Gaza, and a member of the Tikva Hostages' Families Forum sent a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump.

Mor wrote: "You were elected a second time to be the President of the USA and of the entire free world. The eyes of the entire world are on you today, with what's common between them being the understanding that the good must prevail and defeat the evil in the world. You have already proven that conciliation to evil only strengthens it. As a Republican, you understand how important nationalism is and it and only it can protect the citizens of the nations.

"In your victory address, you mentioned your family and its support on the campaign trail and in general. I want to tell you a bit about my family, and about Eitan, my son who is still held hostage in Gaza. We chose to live in Kiryat Arba-Hebron. I know the US has a few cities with that name due to a connection with the Bible. We are full of worry and longing for Eitan and fear for his fate. We are proud of him that even though he could have saved himself, he chose to save dozens of people until he was abducted on October 7th in the afternoon."

The father wrote further: "Eitan had a big heart. He always helped everyone, by listening, with actions, and with good advice. We want to see Eitan at home as fast as possible, before the 400th day. Eitan's five and eight-year-old younger sisters hung drawings on the front door hoping he would return quickly.

"We know your power and your policy. Right now we need you to keep your promise to help return the hostages. The attempts until now have not succeeded. Hamas refuses again and again with the goal to make us miserable and to charge exorbitant prices that Israel can not afford. Every Israeli delegation that went to negotiate gave us hope that something would move along. We were stuck to the news and our cellphones, holding on to any scrap of information that could give us hope, but nothing happened, Hamas stood by its refusal and increased our suffering as a family."

Mor claimed: "The time has come to set out on a new path for the hostages. The time has come for Israel to make the rules of the deal with Hamas from a position of strength and power that will ensure that our hostages will be the last in our history.

"Hamas's stubborn refusal leaves us no other choice and surrender to Hamas is not an option. Here we need you, your policies, and the strength you know how to project in the face of the world's evil. G-d bless you and America," the father concluded.