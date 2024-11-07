Wealthy migrants have freedom of choice. Comparing several offers from Caribbean countries helps determine the appropriate one. A review of popular initiatives includes but is not limited to Antigua citizenship by investment. Simplified taxation, hassle-free travel, and an exceptionally comfortable climate are good reasons to compare offers.

Benefits of Citizenship by Investment in the Caribbean

CARICOM members emphasize economic advantages to the fullest extent possible. Firstly, foreigners are interested in the loyal attitude towards program participants:

the application is reviewed, and a decision is made within 4 months;

$100,000 is enough for the minimum deposit;

the application of a foreigner supporting a family may contain additional names.

In addition, the requirements for migrants manifest a hospitable attitude. The request can be made remotely using the services of accredited agents. The requirement for a mandatory period of residence is either absent or the established duration does not exceed 10 days per year.

Residents of any country can obtain an Antigua and Barbuda passport by investment. The requirements remain unchanged. Participants collect the required documents and undergo verification. After the application is approved, they need to make investments.

Antigua Citizenship by Investment Program

Despite the similarity of participation conditions, the offers are slightly different. The main advantages (travel, taxation system) are unchanged, but some allow you to draw more attention to the program. When it comes to Antigua and Barbuda citizenship, it is impossible not to mention:

The "power" of the passport. Citizens travel to more than 140 countries worldwide, which is why the passport ranks 59th in the global ranking. The high standard of living and stable political situation contribute to this. Inclusiveness for the investor's family. A request initiated by an entrepreneur may include not only a partner and children under 30. In addition to them, close relatives who are dependent on them receive citizenship. Investment options. The amount of capital to be invested in the economy ranges from $100,000. Foreigners can choose between donating to a state fund, buying real estate, or supporting a business.

A response to an investor's request is provided within 3–4 months. Thanks to fast processing, there is no need to waste time. Since passing a language test is not required, there is a high probability of approval.

Dominica Citizenship by Investment Program

It is worth starting to consider this program with attractive features. For example, the processing time for applications for citizenship by investment is up to 3 months, and the minimum contribution is $100,000. The option of investing in a public fund is not the only one on the list. In addition to it, expats invest in the real estate sector. Private property can be used for living or renting.

Another thing that distinguishes the Dominica citizenship program from other regional offers is its accessibility for families of four. The cost of participation has been increased to $175 thousand, and you can add to the application:

dependent children under 30 years of age;

parents;

grandparents over the age of 65.

They are exempt from making an investment and paying additional fees.

However, even under similar conditions of participation in government initiatives, Dominica citizenship looks quite attractive. First, there is no such thing as a “mandatory period of stay”. Thus, living in your home country does not lead to the loss of dual citizenship. Secondly, the tax system excludes capital gains, dividends, or inheritance fees.

Comparing Antigua and Dominica: Which is Better?

When comparing the programs of these countries, you should back up your guesses with expert opinions. According to Zlata Erlach, a specialist at Immigrant Invest, both proposals are worthy of foreigners' attention. However, it is worth remembering the benefits that are available after obtaining a Dominica passport by investment:

a simplified tax system that will help create a “safe harbor” if necessary;

no additional requirements for language proficiency, residency, or time spent in the country;

low investment threshold for single foreigners and entrepreneurs with a partner and children.

The fierce competition is caused by the fact that Antigua offers an equally diverse list of benefits. It is motivating to take part in the government initiative:

high ranking in the global mobility rating;

a larger list of investment options with the possibility of returning the capital spent;

moving to the island of eternal summer together with siblings and parents.

Evaluating the above features, it becomes clear that the Antigua and Barbuda citizenship program meets the requirements of investors planning to move with a large family. The cost increase is insignificant, and the requirements for second passport holders are pretty lenient and loyal.

The interest in the absence of additional conditions for keeping a passport will lead to consideration of Dominica citizenship. Despite minor differences with the previous offer, the feature is available exclusively to foreigners who have chosen this option for immigration.