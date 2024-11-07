For the first time in history, leading haredi communities, including Satmar Hasidim, voted for the Republican nominee — in a move that proved decisive in Pennsylvania's victory, according to Yehuda Kaploun, a Chabad-affiliated rabbi from Miami, who has grown close to Trump in recent years.

"It was a historic change," Kaploun, who has accompanied Trump for 25 years, said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai. "Trump understood that the traditional voting patterns of the Jewish community, which had historically leaned toward the Democrats, had to be changed.”

According to Kaploun, the turning point began after an extraordinary meeting Trump initiated with Jewish community leaders of all streams. "He presented his vision for another term and spoke about his ties with the Jewish community. It made a huge impression on the participants."

Kaploun also arranged a private meeting between Trump's son and the Satmar Rebbe. "They discussed profound issues – education, family, values. It was a very meaningful conversation," he says.

"We worked very hard with the Jewish community in Pennsylvania, which was critical with its 19 electoral votes," Kaploun explains. "It was clear that the Jewish vote was decisive in the victory in this state, which in turn was significant to the overall victory."

Kaploun emphasizes the historical aspect: "For the first time, we saw Satmar Hasidism vote Republican. It's a dramatic change in American politics."