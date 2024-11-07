The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) signed a landmark transaction on Wednesday to acquire the next generation of F-15 fighter jets, purchasing 25 advanced aircraft from Boeing.

The $5.2 billion agreement, part of a broader package of US aid approved by the US Administration and Congress earlier this year, includes an option for 25 additional aircraft. The deal was finalized yesterday following negotiations between the IMOD’s Mission to the US and Boeing in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force. Director General of the IMOD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir signed the procurement authorization during his visit to the United States last month.

The new F-15IA aircraft will be equipped with cutting-edge weapon systems, including the integration of state-of-the-art Israeli technologies. The upgraded aircraft will feature enhanced range capabilities, increased payload capacity, and improved performance across various operational scenarios. These advantages will enable the Israeli Air Force to maintain its strategic superiority in addressing current and future challenges in the Middle East.

Delivery of the F-15 aircraft will begin in 2031, with 4-6 aircraft to be supplied annually. This procurement marks a significant milestone in deepening the defense cooperation between Israel and the United States, reflecting their mutual commitment to regional security.

Director General of the IMOD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir stated: "The Ministry is executing a comprehensive strategy to enhance the IDF's operational capabilities. We have secured procurement agreements worth nearly $40 billion (approximately NIS 150 billion) since the onset of the war. While focusing on immediate needs for advanced weaponry and ammunition at unprecedented levels, we're simultaneously investing in long-term strategic capabilities. This F-15 squadron, alongside the third F-35 squadron procured earlier this year, represents a historic enhancement of our air power and strategic reach - capabilities that proved crucial during the current war. We continue to advance similar transformative agreements across all IDF domains - from air and naval forces to ground operations, intelligence, and beyond."

President of Boeing Israel, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Ido Nehushtan added: "Boeing takes pride in its longstanding partnership with Israel, a relationship that dates back to our nation's establishment. The company will continue working with the U.S. and Israeli governments to deliver the advanced F-15IA aircraft through standard military procurement channels."