The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Thursday morning that Sergeant Ariel Sosnov (Sasonov), aged 20, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the 605th Engineering Battalion, 188th 'Barak' Brigade, fell during combat in the north.

This brings the number of fallen soldiers since the start of the war to 781.

In another incident, a soldier in the 90th "Nahshon" Battalion, of the Kfir Brigade, was severely injured during combat in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified.

Earlier this week, the IDF said that a soldier was killed by a grenade explosion, on the night between Friday and Saturday, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Military Police Investigation Unit is looking into the circumstances of the incident. The soldier’s family has been notified.