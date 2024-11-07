A flash drive containing a video, in which two terrorists can be seen watching Al Jazeera and heard talking about hostage Almog Seroussi and the protest in Israel, was found in the tunnel in which six hostages were murdered, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

Seroussi was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, from the Nova Music Festival in Re’im, which he attended together with his girlfriend Shahar Gindi, who was murdered.