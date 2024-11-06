US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on Wednesday for the first time since her election loss to former President Donald Trump.

“My heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. Full of love for our country. And full of resolve,” she told supporters at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

She acknowledged that the result of the election was “not what we wanted”, but “the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up, and as long as we keep fighting.”

“I am so proud of the race we ran, and the way we ran it,” said the Vice President. “I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, but we must accept the results of this election.”

“Earlier today, I spoke to President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power,” she continued.

"A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results," said Harris. "That principle as much as any other distinguishes democracy from monarchy and tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it."

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuels this campaign. The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people. The fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up,” she stated.

“The fight for our freedom will take hard work, but like I always say, we like hard work. Hard work is good work. Hard work can be joyful work. And the fight for our country is always worth it.”

“To everyone who is watching, do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands, this is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice, and the future we all know we can build together.”