A few hours after the announcement of the US election results, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan was invited by senior officials in the Republican Party to participate in the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump, to be held on January 20 in Washington.

This move may signal a dramatic change in the US administration's position towards the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Over the past two years, Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan has built a broad array of support, in order to assist in the election of Donald Trump as the next President of the United States. He invested extensive energies in strengthening ties with the Republican Party and influential evangelical leaders in Trump's circle, in order to help elect the president.

As part of the campaign to help Donald Trump, over the past few months Dagan held meetings with rabbis and Jewish leaders from the "swing states," especially Pennsylvania, to explain to them the importance of electing Trump, to promote Jewish residence in Judea and Samaria.

Dagan also participated in conferences and meetings with evangelical leaders and key activists from Christian and evangelical communities and called on them to increase motivation to come and vote in high percentages. He explained the importance of helping Trump get elected, “for the sake of Jewish residence in Judea and Samaria and the State of Israel,” and hosted many Republican leaders, senators, members of Congress and senior officials close to Trump on tours of Samaria.

Only a week ago, Dagan hosted the launch of a book by former ambassador David Friedman, who is close to Trump. Friedman’s book presents a political platform for applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Before the elections, Dagan set up the JVOTE project, a system to encourage American citizens living in Israel to vote for Trump.

This morning, senior commentator Attila Somfalvi suggested a dramatic change is due to take place in the relations between Judea and Samaria and the US, saying: "Samaria Council Mayor, Yossi Dagan, gambled with Trump, campaigned for him and is expected to be one of the most influential factors in Washington. The Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria will have significant power in the US capital." Channel 13 News anchor and commentator, Udi Segal, said this morning: "Dagan invested in Trump for Israel's interests."