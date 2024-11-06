The families of the American hostages in Gaza today released a statement on the outcome of the 2024 election, nearly 400 days after Hamas terrorists took hundreds captive, including seven American hostages who remain in captivity.

“For 397 days, Americans– Omer, Edan, Judi, Gad, Keith, Sagui and Itay– have suffered at the hands of Hamas terrorists in Gaza. As the United States prepares for a Presidential transition, we implore President-elect Trump and his transition team to work together with President Biden and his Administration officials to secure the immediate release of the hostages and end this nightmare for the hostage families, Israel, and the civilians of Gaza," the families stated.

"This is an urgent, catastrophic humanitarian crisis, not a partisan issue; our family members in captivity in Gaza need a bipartisan coalition of brave, committed leaders to bring them home. The hostages cannot wait any longer. They are depending on us and on Republican and Democratic leaders to seize this moment,” they said.