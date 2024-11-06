MK Simcha Rothman (National Religious Party–Religious Zionism), head of the Constitution Committee, opened the committee session on Wednesday morning by extending wishes and congratulations to Donald Trump, on winning the 2024 US presidential elections.

MK Rothman said a prayer for Trump's success, a prayer that has been said throughout the generations for the governments and leaders of the countries in which the Jews lived. This blessing asks God to guard the proceedings of the government and the nation’s leaders.