The following six men were elected to the New York State legislature:

Senator Simcha Felder: Proudly serving Midwood, Madison, Boro Park, Homecrest, Gravesend, Marine Park, Sheepshead Bay & Gerritsen Beach.

Simcha is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Management from the renowned Zicklin School of Business at CUNY’s Baruch College.

A lifelong New Yorker, Simcha lives with his wife and children just blocks from the house in which he was born and raised. During his tenure on the City Council, Felder gained popularity among his conservative Jewish constituents for advocating strongly on their behalf and for supporting Israel.

Simcha Eichenstein: NYS Assembly Member, District 48, representing Borough Park, Kensington and Midwood. Simcha started his career as an aide to political consultant Ezra Friedlander and also served as the senior adviser to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and director of political and governmental services to the Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio.

Simcha is a graduate of New York’s yeshiva system and a lifelong resident of Borough Park, where he lives with his wife and four children.

Sam Berger: Sam was elected in a 2023 special election to replace Daniel Rosenthal, who resigned to take a position at UJA-Federation of New York. He is a member of the Democratic Party and represents New York's 27th State Assembly district.

Sam is a product of the very community he now serves. After studying abroad in Israel, he returned to his roots, earning his bachelor's degree and then studying law at St. John's University School of Law in Queens. His professional experience includes externships with the Kings County Surrogate’s Court, and the Queens County Supreme Court - Criminal Term.

Sam lives in Kew Gardens Hills with his wife and two young daughters.

Ari Brown: Ari was elected to the New York State Assembly in a special election on April 7, 2022.

Ari served for two decades on the Board of Trustees in the Incorporated Village of Cedarhurst, as well as currently holding the position of Cedarhurst Deputy Mayor. He is currently the President of R. Brown Realty Corp, a design / build firm.

Ari is the proud father of seven children and two grandchildren and is a 30-year resident of Cedarhurst.

Kalman Yeger: Kalman is an American politician who serves in the New York City Council for the 44th district. He is a member of the Democratic Party. He began his career as a community liaison and assistant to New York City Councilman Lloyd Henry.

Kalman, who has lived in Brooklyn his entire life, is a graduate of Touro College with a B.A. degree and New York Law School with a J.D. degree in 2011.

Aron Wieder: In 2011, Aron was elected to the Rockland County Legislature, representing Spring Valley. He serves as Chair of the Budget & Finance Committee. He also serves on the Government Operations, Multi-Services and Planning & Public Work Committees, and on the Special Committee on Minority & Women's Business Enterprise.

Aron Wieder has been a resident of Rockland County for over 20 years. He lives in Spring Valley with his wife, a lifelong Rockland resident, and their four children. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Legislator Wieder attended the Machzikei Hadas yeshiva. After graduating there, he attended rabbinical college in Israel.