The storefront glass at Jewish businesses throughout Pico-Robertson were smashed early on Tuesday morning. The Los Angeles police department have yet to announce that this is a hate crime, as it is still under investigation, but only Jewish businesses were hit.

This week gang members also spraypainted “F— Jews” outside of a Jewish home in West LA, and a swastika was drawn on a trash can at Crescent Bay Park in Santa Monica.

The Jewish Journal reports that despite the alarmingly high displays of antisemitism on the city streets, many Jews in Pico-Robertson have stated that they are not backing down. They claim that the attacks have made them prouder to be Jewish and refuse to be intimidated.

"We are aware that several businesses in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood have been vandalized. As of now, it appears the majority of the businesses are Jewish-owned. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is in contact with LA police,” Jeffrey l. Abrams, Regional Director of the ADL in Los Angeles said in a social media post.