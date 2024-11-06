* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

1. This week’s Torah portion is Lech Lecha, the third in the book of Genesis, following Bereishit and Noach. It can be said that we are beginning for a third time. The first two beginnings had universal significance and yet they failed — creation in the Garden of Eden ended in the first family’s exile from there, while the family of Noah was saved from the flood only to have their descendants dispersed after collapse of the Tower of Babel. But this time the world, led by Avraham, would have distinct nations, countries, and identities. It was necessary for there to be an Avraham who would show humanity how to live, as he would father a people that would be a light unto the nations and a blessing to the entire world.

2. Avraham our patriarch and Sarah our matriarch ascend the stage of world history and, in essence, have remained there until today. If we would rank the all-time influencers of humanity, they would be at the top of the list. Billions of people living today see themselves as following in the path of Avraham and Sarah.

3. Avraham and Sarah were the first olim hadashim or immigrants to the land of Israel. God tells Avraham: “Go from your land, from your birthplace, and from your father’s house, to the land that I will show you.” Avraham did as he was commanded and, throughout the generations, a multitude of others followed in his footsteps.

4. The first mitzvah that Avraham performs is brit milah, the only mitzvah in this week’s parasha. Virtually all of Avraham’s descendants have kept this mitzvah until today.

5. It’s worth recalling that, in his own day, he was not called Avraham our father. Instead, they called him delusional, eccentric Avraham. At that time, the entire world worshiped a plethora of idols while he introduced the idea of one God, demonstrating faith and optimism, while engaging in the practice of tzedakah and showing loving-kindness to all.

6. The haftarah we will read on Shabbat, following the parasha, is taken from the prophet Isaiah whose words offer everlasting reassurance to the children of Avraham: “And you Israel, My servant, Yaakov whom I have chosen, the seed of Avraham who loved me . . . do not fear for I am with you.”