The nonprofit organization Shomrei Yisroel issued an urgent statement about the danger of forgetting fallen soldiers. In the past month, 74 Israeli children lost their fathers in combat. These men were reservists who left their families with promises to return but never made it home.

However, despite mass public sympathies, these children are in danger of being forgotten as the news moves on. “Heartbreaking stories emerged of young children mourning their fathers, and a Rabbi and father of 8 tragically killed. At the request of families, a fund was opened to raise $20,000 per child. Although the fund has raised more than $75,000, over 65 children haven’t been funded yet, and time is running out to help them."

The fund aims to fill the crucial financial support that a father gives his children, giving them something to fall back on when they move on to higher education and get married. A woman whose husband was killed in Lebanon was moved to tears at the public display of support and urged people to ensure that the remaining 65 children get the funds they need.

“My husband and his friends will never come home, they are casualties of this war. Please don’t forget about us, after we’ve sacrificed so much for the country. Your support gives us the strength to move on after my husband's shocking death.”

