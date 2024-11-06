The Student Union at Ben-Gurion University called this morning to suspend studies for two hours.

The union stated, "The situation we are in as a society and country does not allow us to stand by, as the burden on reservists is increasing, recent events leave no room for doubt - it's time for the voices of students to be heard."

The union also announced that between 12-14 they will hold discussion circles and a rally on the draft law.

Rivka Ron Derf, head of the Students Division at the Im Tirtzu movement, stated: "Improper political intervention by the Student Union in Israeli democracy. The reason for the dismissal is not the draft law but the fact that there are still people who do not recognize the authority of elected officials to make decisions."

"While the Student Association warns of harm to students who are reservists, their call to suspend studies is what harms the reservists! Enough with politicization of academia."