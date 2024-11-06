A Fox News exit poll shows that fewer Jews have voted for Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris when compared to past years.

According to the Fox News voter analysis, 66% of voters who identify as Jewish voted for the Vice President, while 32% voted for the winner, President-Elect Donald Trump. 1% voted for other candidates.

In New York, the state with the largest Jewish population, only 55% voted for Harris while 45% voted for Trump. In New Jersey, the Democrats took 65% of the Jewish vote and in Florida, she won 56%.

While the majority of Jewish voters still voted for Harris, according to this poll, this would be the lowest percentage of the Jewish vote to go to a Democratic candidate since 1988 when 64% of the Jewish vote went to President George HW Bush's Democratic competitor Michael Dukakis.

Jews have historically voted for the Democratic candidate with 71% of Jewish voters choosing Democratic candidates on average and 26% choosing Republicans since 1968.

The last time the Democratic candidate received a minority of the Jewish vote was in 1980 when only 45% of Jewish voters voted to reelect Jimmy Carter. In 2020, 68% voted for Democratic President Joe Biden and in 2016 71% voted for Clinton.

The low numbers for the Democrats in this year's election may be attributed to Harris's less-than-enthusiastic opinions of Israel as well as the rise in left-wing antisemitism in the US over the past few years, especially since the October 7th Massacre.

US Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) commented on the low support for his party's candidate: "The Anti-Israel fanaticism of the far left is entirely to blame for the erosion of Jewish support."