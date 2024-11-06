Allow me to share some numbers and facts with you.

If three guys are shooting at me unprovoked, and seven more guys are standing around taking pictures (e.g. proven to be members of Hamas) and offering moral support to the shooter (remember that when Iran lobbed all their drones and ballistic missiles at Israel practically all of Gaza were celebrating just as they did on Oct. 7th) or just choosing to be there -

To save myself from these shooters, I happened to kill all ten. Should I be held accountable for acting disproportionately? Is it honest to proclaim that one guy is guilty of killing ten people? Should I have alternatively, instead of this gruesome act of killing all ten, allowed these horrible people to kill me?

Let’s get things straight.

It's been over a year that Israel is fighting its enemies. An entire year! Reminder. Before Oct. 7th, Israel was helping, aiding, and assisting the Gaza residents in a myriad of ways. In addition, there were ceasefire agreements in place. Then, unprovoked, these barbarians butchered human beings in the worst way possible and publicly announced that if given the opportunity, they would do it again.

The North had a ceasefire, but the UN never enforced it. On the contrary, the UN's UNIFIL was taking bribes to allow terrorism to flourish, and then, unilaterally, the North started shooting at Israel ignoring the signed active agreement for a ceasefire!

I just read an article (which got me all riled up to write this one) stating around 13,000 Israeli soldiers have been wounded since the beginning of this war. Thirteen thousand children of parents, brothers, and sisters to siblings, uncles, and aunts per family. Think of the ripple effects of this astronomical number.

Around 800 soldiers have been killed, in addition to the 1200 souls on October 7th. Approx. 80,000 residents have been displaced since the start of the war (no normal life), and the war is costing billions of dollars for this small country. Most of the country, if not everyone, is affected by this war psychologically and financially and will most likely suffer the effects of this war for a very long time to come.

The IDF claims they have killed (merely) around 20,000 Hamas Terrorists and around 1300 in the north. Both Hamas and Hezbollah, after an entire year, are still killing our soldiers and innocent residents of Israel; although a number of the people killed by Hamas and Hezbollah are Arabs and foreign nationals.

I don’t get it. What am I missing? After all the above, how is it that Hamas is still setting conditions for anything at all! After all the above, we still don’t have our hostages back! After all the above, the Red Cross and the people concerned for humanitarian causes have never been given a chance to visit the hostages, if they tried at all, kand the world doesn’t seem to care either. What right do these terrorists have to make any conditions to return what they took unprovoked and maliciously? How is it even possible they still have that leverage?

I question --- how effective are we? Are we not trying hard enough? Are we too weak and worried about the world's opinion at the dear expense of our own survival and well-being? At the cost of our soldiers and prolonging this suffering? I know that jBiden threatened to withhold arms and delayed them. Hopefully, Trump will change that.

It is clear that any agreement with these people means absolutely nothing at all. They are merely a cover to avoid getting shot at, with no intention of staying committed to anything of the agreement and using the time of the ceasefire to organize more attacks.

How is it that the whole world is concerned about humanitarian aid for people who support terrorism but doesn’t talk about humanitarian aid for the poor hostages, babies, I might add, who were snatched out of their beds?? How is it that the world will accuse Israel of genocide and not talk about the Arab territories that don’t have one Jew living in them while Israel gives equal citizenship to millions of Arabs?

Where is the cry in the world for all the 80,000 residents in Israel who live side by side with Arabs and who have been displaced from their homes, schools, and businesses at no fault of their own? For now, over an entire year?

The US Elections are over and the best man won. Ultimately, however, the USA has to do what’s best for the USA. Israel must set ITS priorities straight and do what’s best for Israel and its citizens.

The U.S. military said it had sent Israel the advanced antimissile system THAAD, or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System. Can this “contribution” be a tradeoff for not hitting Iran where it counts?

Israel can eliminate the enemy but instead is being pressured to allow this enemy more time to live, but we will “try” to protect you should they attack you!!! Does that really sound rational? Are we blind not to see how they tie Israel's hands behind its back even while sending their navy ships to the Middle East and costing us soldiers' lives?

Practically everything about the situation we are in today would have been avoided had we not buckled into pressure in Gaza, South Lebanon, terrorist swaps, and “peace” agreements in the past.

Thinking back, did it pay off all the misery we have endured and continue to suffer throughout all these years for that weak moment of surrender and submission to the world's pressures?

When you fight your enemy, the Torah says, “Know they will not be merciful.” God knows “they” mostly ALL hate us. “Don’t be afraid” and “erase them from underneath the skies.” When a doctor is cutting out cancer, leaving even ONE cancerous cell behind makes the entire surgery worthless. It needs to be eradicated entirely.

Israel and the Jewish people are at a very serious crossroads. Yes, since the holocaust, we Jews have not been in this serious of a predicament. Our ONLY hope and trust is in the God of our forefathers. It's not simple, and it's not easy. King David tells us, “…. they Go with chariots, and they go with horses…”. Of course, we have our own Chariots and horses, but our success is in “and we go (and succeed), by articulating the name of our God.” Miracles, Miracles, and Miracles. Our only way to victory is in God's hands.

“The hands are the hands of Esau, but the voice is the voice of Jacob.” We must fight our enemies and fight them valiantly. Our success will only happen if we go forward without any other considerations but the welfare of our people together with the faith, trust, and blessing of The Holy One, Blessed Be He.

