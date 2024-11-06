The Channel 14 studio broke into song on Wednesday upon hearing the results of the US elections and the victory of President Donald Trump.

News panelist Shimon Riklin, who joined the broadcast a few minutes earlier, recited the "Shechianu" blessing, which is recited upon joyous events.

Politicians and public figures have begun congratulating the President-Elect.

Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar: "Congratulations to the President-elect of the USA Donald Trump. We are looking forward to the next four years."

Binyamin Regional Council and Yesha Council chief Yisrael Ganz proclaimed: "Time for sovereignty.'

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Meir Porush: "The heart of the king is in G--d's hands. President Trump proved during his previous term that he is a true friend of the Jewish people and the city of Jerusalem. We all pray and expect that this trend will continue even stronger in the next term."