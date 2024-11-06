A rally was held on Tuesday evening at Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv under the title "Singing together for their return". The rally included a prayer for the return of the hostages and the success of the IDF soldiers.

Rabbi Doron Perez, chairman of World Mizrachi and father of fallen IDF soldier Captain Daniel Perez whose body is being held in the Gaza Strip, was among the speakers at the rally.

“I appeal from Hostage Square, that whoever will be the next President of the United States, there are certain things which are beyond politics. There are certain things that are beyond any partisan identity politics…what our responsibility, yours and all of us together should be as the children of Avraham Avinu, [is] to do everything we can to bring them home, to pressurize Qatar, to pressurize Hamas, not to pressurize us to pay exorbitant prices that we shouldn’t be paying…to pressurize those who have them, ‘You should pay the price. You dare not go and take children out of their homes!’ Pressurize them that they should let them go,” said Rabbi Perez.

“There have to be certain things which are beyond politics and at the source of human morality,” he stated.