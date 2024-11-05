Former prime minister Naftali Bennet blasts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the midst of a war, calling the current leadership “crazy and sick.”

In a post on X, Bennett called on "Our soldiers on all fronts: Don’t lose focus against the enemy. If you guard us, we the public will guard you. Don’t despair, change is coming," said Bennett.

Bennett's comments come amid widespread reports of discontent among thousands of reserve soldiers who have expressed concern that their fate is being put in the hands of "politicians with no military experience.