Left-wing protesters went out on Tuesday evening to demonstrate in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other locations across the country against the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

They shouted slogans against the government, including "Bibi is a traitor" and lit a bonfire on Ayalon Highway.

The leaders of the left-wing protesters instructed the crowds to go to several locations, including the Prime Ministers' homes in Jerusalem and Caesarea, as well as to Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The protesters went on to the Ayalon Highway and blocked it in both directions. A demonstration is also being held on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv. Large police forces have been stationed at the protest sites throughout the country to secure and maintain public order.

The police announced: "We call on the protestors to obey the orders of the police officers at the sites, and to act in a manner that does not endanger the safety of the protesters, police officers and drivers."

Earlier, opposition leader Yair Lapid called on "all members of Yesh Atid and all Zionist patriots to take to the streets tonight in protest." Chairman of the Democratic party, Yair Golan called: "Go out to the streets!"

The Brothers in Arms protest movement said: "This is the second time that the prime minister has tried to fire a defense minister, who is defending state security with his own body, in the midst of a war. We call on the Zionist public to take to the streets: go to Kaplan Street, go to Caesarea, go to Gaza Street in Jerusalem. Stop the evasion and lawlessness."