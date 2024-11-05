Israeli leaders from across the political reacted to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dramatic decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Thursday evening.

Netanyahu claimed that "significant gaps were discovered between myself and Gallant in the management of the campaign, and these gaps were accompanied by statements and actions that contradicted the decisions of the government and the cabinet."

Gallant responded to his dismissal and wrote, “The security of the State of Israel always was, and will always remain my life’s mission."

The Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) welcomed the move and wrote, "I congratulate the Prime Minister on the decision to fire Gallant. With Gallant, who is still deeply trapped in the 'conceptzia,' absolute victory cannot possibly be achieved - and the Prime Minister did well to remove him from his position."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) condemned the move and wrote, "Firing Gallant in the middle of a war is an act of madness. Netanyahu is selling Israel's security and the well-being of the IDF soldiers for a disgraceful political survival. The ultra-right-wing government prefers the dodgers over the servants. I call on the people of Yesh Atid and all Zionist patriots to take to the streets tonight in protest."

National Unity party chairman Benny Gantz likewise called the move "Politics at the expense of the state." Democrats chairman Yair Golan called on Israelis to "take to the streets."

Yisrael Beytenu MK Avigdor Liberman wrote: "Banana republic. Instead of taking care of the security of the country above all and putting the welfare of the citizens and soldiers first, the Prime Minister decided to fire the Minister of Defense and start a new round of appointments during the fighting, all this in order to meet the needs of shameful politicians."

He added, "If it is possible t"If it is possible to replace a defense minister in the middle of a war, it is also possible to replace a prime minister who failed in his duties and neglected the security of the state, and certainly establish a state commission of inquiry."o replace a defense minister in the middle of a war, it is also possible to replace a prime minister who failed in his duties and neglected the security of the state, and certainly establish a state commission of inquiry."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) wrote, "Gallant failed to rise to the heroic spirit of our brave soldiers who demand victory. God forbid there is no joy for his dismissal, but there is joy for our dear soldiers who will finally have a leading and victorious right hand led by Netanyahu in Gaza. Now we can truly say: united until absolute victory in Gaza. The last one left to interfere and fight the government is [Attorney General] Miara. Send her home now and 'A redeemer will come to Zion.'"

MK Avihai Boaron (Likud) wrote, "Thank God." MK Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism party) wrote, "Welcome. I wish great success to the incoming and worthy ministers and thank the outgoing minister for his service."

MK Moshe Saada (Likud) wrote: "A defense minister who sought to abandon the Philadelphi Corridor, to avoid war in Lebanon and removing the unimaginable threat to the citizens of Israel, and who regularly undermined the cabinet and the prime minister - does not deserve to be entrusted with our security. I congratulate the Prime Minister on a correct decision that should have been made a long time ago."

MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) wrote: "Netanyahu is not fit to lead. Israel's security is not his priority. The time has come for his impeachment."

The Hostage Families Forum wrote: "The dismissal of Defense Minister Galant is a direct continuation of the 'efforts' to torpedo the hostage deal. We demand that the incoming defense minister express an explicit commitment to the end of the war and to carry out a comprehensive deal for the immediate return of all the hostages."