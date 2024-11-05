The month of Cheshvan is the month of asking for rain. In the past, it was a month when people looked anxiously at the Heavens and felt their dependence on the Almighty, because they knew the meaning of a year of drought. In the urban world in which we live, it is difficult to feel this, and sometimes we forget that not everything is dependent on our strength and actions. Asking for rain comes to remind us that not everything is under our control; this is called humility.

This Tuesday, the US elections will take place; an event whose importance and direct significance for the State of Israel cannot be overstated. Unlike our local elections, in this case most of us have no influence on the outcome except for our prayers; this is a great time to work on our humility muscle.

From a simple perspective, the desired outcome for the State of Israel is clear to any rational person, but the ability to remain in a calm state of mind even if the outcome is different – God will lead us to where we need to go – this is the essence of humility.

With God's help, the conservatives will prevail, but even if God forbid the progressives rise, God will not abandon His people nor will He forsake His portion. Who knows? It might be even more interesting.

The bad will pass

The good will prevail

With God's help