A serious security failure occurred for the second time in six months at the Zikim IDF base on the Gaza border. Kan Reshet Bet reported that a man dressed in civilian clothes entered unhindered through the base gate, which was wide open and unmanned.

"No one asked me who I was? Or what am I doing here? I spoke to the officers and soldiers there and asked them why they weren't dealing with the situation. I still haven't received an answer," said the civilian, who managed to infiltrate the Zikim base near the Gaza border unhindered.

This is not the first time this has occurred, indicating that Zikim has not learned any lessons. In the previous incident, which was published in May of this year, a soldier's father was filmed walking freely, with a weapon, around the Zikim base, with the gate breached.

After the first incident, the IDF Spokesperson said that this was a serious event and the lessons will be learned. Now, regarding the second incident, the IDF Spokesperson said: "The matter is under investigation and will be dealt with as soon as possible." On the morning of October 7th, fifty Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Zikim base by sea. Seven IDF soldiers fell in battle on the base and seven others were wounded.