﻿The world is on fire, the gods of war are on a rampage, Israel remains defamed, under siege, and allegedly "alone," our country is dangerously divided--and here I sit here with a fractured hip, wondering what will happen next, in general, and in terms of my cracked, mortal frame.

Few American voters are experts in the issues at hand, most are civilians who either follow the mainstream media exclusively or conservative sources only. Oddly enough, the Trump voters are leaving me alone.

However, those who want Harris to win are coming at me hard. The Democratic Party liberals harass, hector, bully, and try to shame me--ceaselessly. Their behavior reminds me of vampiric-like cult members who are hellbent on converting everyone to their point of view. They live on converts.

Here are only four examples.

Ten days ago, a woman completely unknown to me, approached me as an admirer. She described herself as an editor, a ghostwriter, and as someone who connects writers with others in the publishing world. Bemused, I told her that we can have coffee. Suddenly, she read something I wrote, (not about the Presidential election), and wrote again. This time, she demanded that I assure her that I am not voting for Trump. I tell her that I find her words brazenly unacceptable and that whom I'm voting for is simply none of her business.

Several women came to see me with the express purpose of making sure that I'd be voting for Harris. They also wanted to be sure that I "hated" Trump, and "hated" the rise of the patriarchal dictators the world over.

I don't understand how "hate" is equivalent to independent thought.

An educated Jewish woman wrote--she literally put this in an email--that she believes that at heart, most people are good, that liberal people are good and are not antisemitic. Me thought that, for a moment, Anne Frank (z"l), was turning round and round in her unmarked grave.

Then, just a few days ago, a man whom I've never met but who is married to a high school classmate of mine whom I barely know, started sending me cut and paste lists of One Hundred Dreadful Things That Trump Has Done." On and on went his single-spaced list, maybe it was Two Hundred Things....

"Trump tried to block all Muslims from entering the country; got impeached; had the worst job record of any president in modern history; diverted military funding to build his wall; called Black Lives Matter a "symbol of hate;" banned transgender people from serving in the military; lied 40,000 times and is still lying."

He (or rather, he and his wife), kept at it, badgering me, until I at last silenced them. Here's what I wrote:

You really must stop. Are either of you an expert in law, history, Islam, Judaism, Israel, Iran, foreign policy, or even in feminism? Are you expert in anything? Or, are you merely civilians repeating what your favorite journalists have written?

Although Trump has said and done things that demean women, (and everyone else), and/or has allegedly assaulted women--his policies, as President, did not do that. His character leaves much to be desired. He is unstable, unpredictable, uncultured, impatient, a world-class "bullshitter" (read Eli Lake's piece on the distinction between P.T. Barnum style "bullshitting," and lying). Trump is not "woke," (but that's good), he's a goomba from NYC who has survived two assassination attempts and has been persecuted by the Democratic Party.

No, I would never marry or date him. But that's not the issue is it?

However, as a true-blue radical feminist pioneer, let me advise you that the Democratic Party, to which I have always belonged, is now an anti-woman, anti-Israel, antisemitic party in terms of their policies.

I am not judging Kamala in terms of her uncontrollable laughter, her word salad, or her inability or refusal to speak extemporaneously. These, too, are only troubling character flaws; they do not constitute policies.

The Democrats are for gender not sex based rights--in my view, this policy is anti-woman and is a main contributor to the ongoing disappearance of womankind.

The Democrats are also for legalized commercial surrogacy; for transgender rights over and above sex based rights; for the right of biological boys and men to compete with biological girls and women in sports and to invade women-only spaces.

The Democrats also support tax-payer funding for trans medicine, even for criminals, and for non-citizens who live here illegally.

The Democrats, beginning with President Obama, have unleashed Iran's Jihad against both Israel and against the West.

The Democrats--certainly their spokesmen, (spokespersons?) are the party of DEI "wokism," censorship, cancel culture, and boycotts.

That leaves the abortion issue. Democrats have never fought for abortion. We won Roe quickly and easily. It was not ruled a civil right but a right to privacy. There was no prolonged battle. As important, the Democrats did not plan for the long promised and now successful opposition to Roe. And, they have not mounted a serious resistance to Dobbs, other than by continuing to support Planned Parenthood in the states where they may legally operate.

Democratic Presidents never made it a point when they could do so to stack the federal bench. Bill Clinton--this is on you.

But closer to my heart, the Democratic Party, under Obama and under Biden, for whatever reason, has allowed i.e. not opposed the extraordinary rise in Jew hatred in America in every city, on every campus, and in every international group that America funds. The Democratic Party has not connected the lethal lies they support and acknowledged that such Big Lies have always led to Jew killing the world over.

Today, Democrats are left wing anti-Zionists, more concerned with one's correct gender identity than with the threat to America posed by Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, and Turkey and/or with the systematic demise of Western civilization. Oh do read Abigail Schrier on the Kinderfada, the teacher union fueled indoctrination of American students from kindergarten through K-12 against Israel and only against Israel.

I think that Trump and many Republicans have Israel's back more than Obama (the showrunner), Harris, Walz, or Schumer do. I think that Republicans also "get" how dangerous Iran is and how endangered Israel is.

I lay this out for you in brief, just so you know who you are voting for. Do so with open eyes, not with eyes wide shut.