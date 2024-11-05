Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who is visiting Cairo, on Monday called for sanctions to be imposed on Israel because it does not implement UN resolutions.

Speaking at a UN conference taking place in the Egyptian capital, Abbas called on the international community to set red lines for Israel, which he claimed behaves as if it is above the law, bring it to justice and to punish it for its "crimes".

"We are here to emphasize the obligation to prosecute the Israeli occupation state for its failure to meet its obligations towards its membership in the United Nations in 1949, and its failure to implement General Assembly resolutions 181 and 194, which necessitates the taking of binding measures against it in a situation where it does not fulfill its obligations,” he stated.

Abbas claimed that it is necessary to bring to an end the "Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine within the borders of 1967" and to approve the “State of Palestine” as a full member of the United Nations, because "this is the foundation for the realization of justice and stability in the region".

Commenting on the war in the Gaza Strip, the PA chairman said that an immediate ceasefire is required, as well as the withdrawal of the "occupation forces" from the entire Gaza Strip, the provision of aid to displaced persons in preparation for the restoration of the Gaza Strip and the transfer of the Strip to the full rule of the "State of Palestine".