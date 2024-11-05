Hamas has once again refused to release the hostages it has been holding in Gaza since its attack on Israel last October, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

The State Department on Monday released a readout following a call between Blinken and Abdelatty, which took place on Sunday and which dealt with the situation in the Middle East and Sudan.

“The Secretary noted that Hamas has once again refused to release even a limited number of hostages to secure a ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza,” said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, who added that Blinken “discussed the importance of establishing a path for the post-conflict period that provides governance, security, and reconstruction.”

The two also discussed Lebanon, according to Miller, who said, “The Secretary and Foreign Minister Abdelatty discussed efforts to promote a diplomatic resolution that would enable civilians on both sides of the blue line to return to their homes with safety and security. The Secretary underscored the need for Lebanese leaders to swiftly address the country’s presidential vacancy.”

Blinken’s comments to Abdelatty show once again that Hamas has continuously rejected any proposal for a hostage release that has been presented to it. This includes Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s proposal from last week , which would have seen a two-day ceasefire in Gaza, during which four Israeli hostages will be released in exchange for terrorists. In the ten days following, negotiations would be held regarding a more extensive deal.