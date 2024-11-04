Several Defense Ministry contractors have been arrested on suspicion of illegally brining unauthorized workers, including Palestinian Arabs illegally in Israel, to IDF bases and other defense facilities, the police announced Monday evening.

The investigation began as a covert investigation, during which it was suspected that a number of executive contractors who won tenders to carry out infrastructure work at bases and security facilities were not following Defense Ministry regulations in their employment practices, and suspicion arose that they were aware of the employment of unauthorized workers, including illegal residents.

It was also suspected that bribes were given to officials who took part or knew about the existence of document forgery, which allowed the introduction of unauthorized workers into the various IDF bases and even into sensitive facilities.

Last week, five Palestinian Authority residents were arrested and evidence linking them to the document forgery scheme was seized, including equipment to forge documents and license plates.

This morning (Monday) four more suspects were arrested and the court extended the detention of three of them until Thursday, Wednesday, and tomorrow.