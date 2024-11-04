The Israel Heritage Foundation's (IHF) Executive Vice President, Rabbi Dr. Joseph Frager, and Executive Director, Rabbi David Katz, warmly welcomed the two new chief Rabbis of Israel's Rabbinate, Rabbi David Yosef and Rabbi Rabbi Kalmen Ber.

"Rishon L'Tzion Rabbi David Yosef will lead the Sephardic sect, while Rabbi Kalmen Ber will guide the Ashkenazic sect. Both Rabbis are renowned leaders and scholars who will uphold Jewish tradition and promote positivity. Rabbi Katz emphasizes the importance of having great Jewish Orthodox leaders, as they are the only ones who should decide and enforce laws regarding conversion, marriage, divorce, and kashrut (kosher food), following Orthodox tradition," the IHF stated.

"The Israel Heritage Foundation has been actively supporting Israel during these challenging times. Rabbi Katz recently visited Israel amidst the Gaza conflict to boost morale and provide assistance. The foundation has also been instrumental in distributing funds to those in need and sponsoring events to support Israeli soldiers," the organization added.

Rabbi David Katz, Executive Director of Israel Heritage Foundation, stated, "We're thrilled to have Rabbi Yosef, a distinguished leader and son of a revered giant in our generation, continue his father's legacy. Rabbi Bar, formerly Chief Rabbi of Netanya, brings unparalleled expertise. Both Rabbis embody unwavering commitment to upholding Orthodox standards, and we look forward to their inspirational leadership."

The IHF added, "Rabbis Yosef and Bar's leadership comes at a critical time for Israel, facing existential threats and conflicts. The Israel Heritage Foundation's support and the Rabbis' guidance will be crucial in promoting unity and strength among the Jewish community. Dr. Frager and Rabbi Katz wish Rabbis Yosef and Bar luck and blessings in their new roles."