Benny Gantz, chairman of the National Unity party, issued a statement at a faction meeting on Monday, calling on the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prepare to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities.

"I would like to put out a warning here and pull on the lapel of the prime minister's coat. The State of Israel will have to face enormous challenges in the coming decade, to defend all our borders and to take military action in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and Lebanon, with much greater ground forces and in a much more intensified manner, than we have been used to until now," said Gantz. "We will have to prepare politically, economically and militarily for the destruction of Iran's nuclear facilities and to fight against its expansion. To rehabilitate the north and south, and provide reinforced services, so that for every damaged house in Metula, three will be built. So that children and families in the villages and towns surrounding the Gaza Strip will play on the lawns where the blood of our loved ones was brutally spilled."

“Whoever believes that we can do this with a budget that is focused on protecting the coalition, instead of on growth engines – is ignoring reality. I am calling on the prime minister and members of the coalition: in order for us to have a functional army, to have money for ammunition, to have a society that is willing to contribute and deal with the difficulties – we must take responsibility for reality. Change the outline of the Israeli service immediately, change the budgetary priorities, stop the police coup – before it's too late” he added.

Gantz added: " Rabin knew how to take responsibility. After the failed rescue attempt of Nachshon Waxman, he said 'I am responsible.’ He knew how to make tough decisions. Even today, we must not assume that 'it will be okay' – we must take action and be responsible for our lives here. Now."

"As someone who knows the IDF's capabilities well, I would like to say that there is no place and no immune facility in Iran. Iran's attacks will ultimately end in damage to its military capabilities, collapse of its economy, and a popular revolt against power. I suggest that Iran's leaders make the right decision."

In conclusion, he said: "I have a suggestion for the prime minister who is looking for a "solution" for the State Attorney who is bothering him and for the government ministers: Don't enable legislation that discriminates between blood and blood, don't promote a regime coup, and then the State Attorney won't bother you. Respond to the needs of the citizens of Israel, and the State Attorney will not interfere with you. The fact that while a serious case of breaking the law and suspicion of harm to state security is being investigated within Netanyahu's office, he is busy neutralizing the gatekeepers, should disturb every citizen in Israel. If the rule of law bothers the prime minister or government ministers, they are welcome to move to countries where the government operates without restrictions and checks. The State of Israel will remain a liberal democracy, and we will not allow any harm to the gatekeepers."

The Chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu, Avigdor Lieberman, discussed the war and the leak from the Prime Minister's Office at his party’s meeting. He also spoke about the possibility of an attack on Iran, said: "No delay, strike now. From a proportional response to a crushing response."

Regarding the northern front, Lieberman said: "If we stop now in Lebanon with an unsuccessful agreement, we will be fighting another war in Lebanon within 7 to 8 years. It is also impossible to accept the fact that we are waiting with our arms folded for another Iranian response."

Referring to the promotion of the daycare subsidies, Lieberman claimed: "The coalition is looking for support from the Arab parties, I very much hope that the Bibi-Tibi coalition will not work."

Regarding the leak case, Lieberman said, "The question is who gave the order." He also said he had been invited to speak with Gantz and Lapid in a statement on Monday, but did not want to speak "on the basis of half-information."