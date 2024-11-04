Randy/Yisroel Settenbrinois the artist and developer of the Historic Blue Moon Hotel, The Sweet dreams Café and the Last Jewish Tenement Tours, His project was chosen by National Geographic as one of 150 in the Western Hemisphere. He writes on art, psychology, theology, and practical philosophy.He and his wife are also the proud parents of two IDF soldiers serving in Handasah Kravit.

Senator Obama gained recognition as a community agitator and as president used his experience to covertly agitate against U.S. Stability, Israel, and American Jewry.

Obama was not as gifted as the media would have us believe, Obama did not publish any of his own work at Harvard Law Review. He relied on a teleprompter and would ramble when he didn’t have one. According to one of his speeches, there are fifty-seven states; he must have been thinking of the 57 Muslim states. He’s referred to Canada as having a president, spoke of an Austrian a language; aid America is "20 centuries" old and was under the assumption you stabilize a child with asthma with a breathalyzer, and that Afghanistan’s national language is Arabic.

Although it is common knowledge the Supreme Court can invalidate legislation, Obama said publicly it would be "unprecedented" for the Supreme Court to invalidate a law passed by Congress; so much for being president of Harvard Law Review.

His ability to charm and confabulate helped him to finesse his divisive rhetoric and his style was artful. When being disparaging his delivery was nonchalant with a pseudo intellectual demeanor, a measured decibel level and a perfunctory smile, which reflected from his unremarkably banal face.

Obama the Imposter

African-American was totally out of context for Obama, raised by a lily-white mother, and well to do Indonesian stepdad and grandparents all communists with no relationship with his Kenyan father, who abandoned the family and incidentally was also a communist. He hailed from a multi-generational communist family and spent formative years attending a Madrassa in Indonesia.

Back in the states his grandfather arranged for him to be groomed by Frank Marshall, a card-carrying communist who wrote a column for a Honolulu Communist paper. “Frank-ly Speaking,” parroting official Soviet propaganda, portrayed Truman, Marshall, and other Democrats as colonialist-imperialist-fascist-racist monsters.

White or Black ? Kemosabe would say about Obama the opportunist:

“Whitish man speak with fork tongue,”

In Chicago he learned to identify as a Black American and it served him well politically.

Obama had an ideologue academic mother, his social status was of a privileged upper middleclass family. Opportunistically he insinuated himself into an inner city Black American community. He did his homework on the job and in church. Church was a place to network, mimic the culture, and gain support and influence. He chose Chicago’s enter stage Black Supremacist church and buckled in for a 20-year primer on….

While talking about bringing us together and deploring “divisive” actions, Senator Obama has for 20 years been a member of a church whose minister, Jeremiah Wright, has said that “God Bless America” should be replaced by “God damn America” — among many other wild and even obscene denunciations of American society, including blanket racist attacks on whites. Wright’s actions matched his words. He went with Louis Farrakhan to Libya and Farrakhan received an award from his church: Thomas Sowell

There didn’t seem to be any good lessons in this Church, nor did he have any morals of his own, since as a parishioner who was a senator, he voted to permit infanticide for live birth abortions.

Obama the Agitator “Change won’t come from the top, I would say. Change will come from a mobilized grassroots. That’s what I’ll do. I’ll organize Black folks. At the grassroots. For change.”

Obama was a community organizer on the South Side of Chicago in the style of activist Saul Alinsky, who worked toward a socialist society. While in Law School Obama took time in L.A to undergo a national training course on Alinsky methods of organizing.

Alinsky: “the disruption of the present organization is the first step toward community organization. All change means disorganization of the old and organization of the new.”

He partnered with the affluent 1960s revolutionary terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn and was guided by Valerie Jarrett, a businesswoman born to Marxist parents in Iran.

Valerie’s assistance was invaluable for leaking Hillary’s private server concerns, and she activated his ascent to the White House.

Acorn the 1st Seed in Obama’s Social Justice Garden

Obama served on boards that funneled oney to ACORN.

“ Woods and the Joyce Foundation. These memberships help direct tens of millions in grants to environmental groups, campaign finance reform, gun control and a liberal network he was cultivating. Woodlawn Org, antipoverty groups with ties to Acorn, whose endorsement Mr. Obama sought and won in his State Senate race." (Jo Becker and Chris Drew, "Pragmatic Politics, Forged on the South Side," NYT, 5/11/08)

Republican candidates alleged that ACORN was responsible for widespread vote fraud. Out of 1.3 M voter registrations 400,000 are sited as fraudulent.

“Once a community organizer, then a foundation grant-maker, and now a lobbyist for direct government funding, Barack Obama has been with Acorn throughout his career,” “In return, Acorn is pledging to spend $35 million this year registering voters—both real and fictive” : Author John Fund

Many progressives appreciated his style and approved of his message of hope and change at the polls. Little did they know his message was a euphemism for a Marxist transformation.

Disruption as a Goal. Instability was sought for, socially, racially, and economically. Importation of oil and exportation of disruption, especially in the Middle East.

Hope Died and Change aimed at Hallowed Beliefs.

“The inadequacy of our Constitution has recently come to light.” On April 6, 2009, speaking in Türkiye, Obama proclaimed “America is not a Judeo-Christian nation” on the American Dream “If you own a business, you did not build it.” He was an affront to the Constitution which inherently symbolizes the commonality we share as a nation.

Meritocracy is the American way most work and sacrifice for what they have and the ability to advance distinguishes US from most of the world. Judeo Christian values provided direction and testimony, for the Founding Fathers when forming the Republic and there has never been a sitting president did not call on a Judeo-Christian G-d in a public address.

Marxists find faith an anathama and impediment, which requires a finite solution, the American dream transformation would be a communist nightmare of “you will have nothing and be happy.”

Obama resolved to covertly empower Islamist. 2020 - 24 reverberations led to a stealth attacks on a vulnerable ally, and shook American Jewry to its core, as Islamist and leftist collusion was used to silence Israel and terrorize Jews across American campuses, leaving them as marginalized as their brethren in the E.U .

In 2008 Even before the elections Obama met with Hamas leader Ahmed Yousef : “We like Mr. Obama, and we hope that he will win the election.”

After the election, his back door was open to CAIR , MPC , ISNA, ITT, Islamist affiliates masquerading as civil rights groups. National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Adviser Richard Clarke: “The common link here is the extremist Muslim Brotherhood “ Obama made the brazen choice to embrace people who support by word and deed Hamas, al Qaeda, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. 2012 At The U.N. General Assembly, Obama declared: “The future must not belong to those who slander the prophet of Islam.”

Obama worked to clear all obstacles in the path of Islamist hegemony at home and abroad and is precisely why he made …

A Pact with The Devil

Obama was complicit to a win- win victorious agreement for Iran. Assuredly Khomeini must have hoofed Hitler’s capitulation of France time step jig, when he heard how much someone in the Whitehouse loved him. The ominous unstable turbaned despot was pursued by Obama and charmed with a courtship gift of 130T uranium and 150B in cash to refuel a faltering Islamic Republic, Hezbollah, Houthi Proxies, Hamas, and a short cut to the A-bomb.

Israel’s worst recurring nightmare was quickly becoming a reality. Obama crossed his t’s and dotted his Islamist I’s chasing agendas that were not condusive to peace in the Middle East; he allowed ISIS to proliferate wiping out Yazidis, selling their women and young girls as sex slaves, forcing whole Druze villages to convert at gun point, crucifying Christians and burning infidels in cages. requests for help from US embassy in Libya went ignored resulting in the death of three staffers and Ambassador Stevens who was murdered and sexually mutilated in Islamist fashion, postmortem.

Obama pursued a PA and Hamas reconciliation which would have created Gaza II, he told a man who kept Islamists in check for three decades, Hosni Mubarak, to step down, he empowered Morsi’s Islamist style rule, which brought deathly oppression of Copts, and an Egyptian Hamas Muslim Brotherhood revival caused an intense concern of collusion along Israel’s border.

The Mullah Plot

In 2009 Obama coerced Netanyahu’s support for a Palestinian Arab state; he used UN threats as a capitulating truncheon to try to propel Israel’s submission to pre-1967 Auschwitz lines.

In 2013 , Obama worked feverishly to pigeonhole Israel into an existential threat

By 2015 he led UN Security Council plus Germany to sign away Israel’s security and stimulated social justice programs which currently target and terrorized Jewish Collegiates, Zionist families and businesses.

The transparency of his disdain was evident in every Middle East move. What was not transparent in 2013, was that the Obama administration was spying on Israeli officials and their contacts within the U S, including U.S. lawmakers and pro-Israel activists.

Obama’s chief concern was Israel would strike Iran and restraining Israel from knocking out Iran’s nuclear sites. Netanyahu could only indirectly address his concern to congress.

Netanyahu in May 2011: “Time is running out, the hinge of history may soon turn, for the greatest danger of all could soon be upon us: a militant Islamic regime armed with nuclear weapons.”

At Times We are More Conspicuous for what we don’t do

December 23, 2016 brought Obama’s abstention from UN Resolution 2334 condemning Israeli settlements instead of the expected veto. During the last hours of his presidency, he quietly released $221 million in aid to the Palestinian Arabs. It seems obvious that he felt contempt for the Jews and a kinship with Islamists, sending funding for their pay-to-slay and Hitler/Hamas youth programming.

NYT Charles Blow wrote on the 2020 Biden Election: Obama’s policies and his posture — just won a third term. He is not so much a change agent as a reversion agent.

EHS David Sparkman: When Joe Biden is sworn in as the next President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021, we will be welcoming what in reality will be President Barack Obama’s third term

Obama himself: “If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man or front woman, and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through stuff, and then I could sort of deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, I'd be fine with that.”

2020 Biden Identifies as a Marionette

Social medias take… Obama’s "pulling the strings" Obama’s shill delivered in spades.

2020 Obama, as Biden, found new ways to bring out more of his red undertone; cities, campuses exploded with protests fueled by Antifa, Marxist-Leninist, Maoist, and Hamas supporters. Ivy League quads vibrated with chants of “Intifada Revolution – From The River to the Sea !" Edward Said’s trained academic militia was in full bloom across the country rousing their faculty to “ support our students ”.

More than half of the protesters at Columbia’s Pro Hamas were not students, understandably most were on the payroll, organizers, matching green tents, keffiyehs, group messaging, coordinators, posters, placards, paid protesters, masks This amount of coordination and uniformity requires considerable funding.

Word. Press 1/19/24 “Pro-Hamas organizers wear uniforms to identify themselves and dole out thousands of dollars in cash in order to control and manage the protestors.

They are not only threatening Jews, but they are also menacing and causing havoc to anyone who isn’t with them, all for a quick buck — to the tune of about $20,000 per month.”

Money trails have been tied to Iranian social justice programs supported by Iran in Western Universities for indoctrination as well as umbrella groups that distribute funds for Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Ford Foundation, and—surprising no one—the George Soros-backed Tides Foundation.

EPA slush fund Pro-jihad CJA website “The path to climate justice travels through a free Palestine.” The Grassroots Global Justice Alliance, one of CJA’s affiliated groups, “organized an illegal anti-Israel protest in the Capitol Rotunda in December at which more than 50 activists were arrested.”

Manhattan Institute report: “Biden’s Environmental Justice Agenda is a massive program to fund ideological local groups. The Inflation Reduction Act’s $3 b for “environmental and climate justice block grants” intended for local nonprofits are funding far-left political groups with “climate justice” in their mission statements. This kind of funding will build an army of social justice warriors that would make Mao blush with envy.

Obama-Biden

In October 2020, communication with Netanyahu was prolonged for 11 months, Israel treated conditionally and dictated to, Islamists courted, the Iran Deal regurgitated, sanctions-loosened funds flow, Iran receives six billion for five American hostages and five Iranians held in U.S. jails are released. 10B of mad money for the Mad Mullah war machine. UNRWA and the Palestinian mission reopen, "two-state solution” rhetoric is touted all around.

Obama acts as puppeteer propping up a lame sometimes incoherent Biden, writing the familiar script. Occasionally Obama comes out from behind the puppet stage to announce inane statements “What Hamas did was horrific, and there is no justification for it. what is also true is that the occupation, and what’s happening to Palestinians, is unbearable.” There has been no occupation for 20 years (if there ever was one by international standards) and spitting this dribble out in the same breath is an Obamination.

Rafah a Red Line: Biden “We’re walking away from Israel’s ability to wage war in those areas,” Obama/Biden strategy keep Islamists in play, Israel in limbo, tut tut while the ICC intones war crimes and gathers support to entrap the Jewish State into Obama’s sweet spot 2334 UN Resolution abstention.

Whose Side Are You On Anyway?

As of May. 12, 2024 US had information about Hamas whereabouts and tunnels they did not share.

Biden pleads with Netanyahu not to go in, offering information about the tunnels and Hamas whereabouts. Which begs the question who is exactly America’s ally, Hamas or Israel ? And who abandoned the hostages?

Pulling Strings Only Works One Way

Netanyahu defied Biden and proceeded by the only means possible to free the hostages and destroy Hamas. As Israel moved forward, Hof Jude Blinken made sure to regurgitate the party line Israel has “ no credible plan.”

G-d helps those who help themselves

Obama and the administration, the whole crew, must have had to swallow hard when Israel neutralized Sinwar.

Obama has long said that the United States plays too large a role internationally. His policies suggest that Islamic countries need a larger role: Thomas Sowell

Obamas vision is Islamist centered; not a good perspective when dealing with people who respect and love their military. U.S. interests do not align with Islamist, certainly not at the expense of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, Syria, and the Red sea.

October 20th, Unauthorized breach of Israel’s plans to attack Iran. U.S. intelligence shared documents from Geospatial Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, and the State Department indicating Israel was still moving military assets to conduct a strike in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1.

The troubling question is whether he still sees his own role as “a spy behind enemy lines” in the White House: Thomas Sowell

Robert Malley, U.S. chief interlocutor with Iran under both Obama and Biden, mishandled classified documents and was released from service; he is under FBI investigation. Regime emails indicate Malley helped to fund and direct an Iranian intelligence operation designed to influence the U. S. and allies.

Malley infiltrated Iranian agent Ariane Tabatabai into the State Department and Pentagon ; she serves as chief of staff for assistant secretary of defense for special operations, Christopher Maier. Tabatabai’s emails with Zahrani are evidence of active and covert influence and Iranian American academic meetings in countries for instructions and pledging loyalty to the regime. Iranian heritage and Western academic positions to shift policy, as outside “experts” and high-level posts.

Malley, the former head of the International Crisis Group, paid key members of the operation. The network was funded by an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Mostafa Zahrani, was the contact between IEI operatives, and Iran’s -Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Obama-Kamala

If Obama can’t speak through Joe , he will speak through his handpicked protégé Kamala. Like him she is reared on a teat of communism in a Marxist household, a political hustler who plays identity politics to sleaze out the vote, feigns pragmatism and consensus, yet her actions indicate she is left of left and according to the Kemosabe barometer she also speaks with a forked tongue: fracking , Electric Vehicles, Defund the Police, Border Wall, Mandatory Gun Payback, Good, YES to the 5th & No to the 5th .

Kamal is on board for Biden’s Court Packing plan, a continuation of Obama’s Machiavellian means of compromising our civil liberties. His administration fought to block dozens of public-interest lawsuits challenging privacy violations and presidential abuses. He set the pattern for a weaponized IRS, justice department and social media.

Who could imagine sitting President Donal Trump would be canceled from social media platforms while tyrants and despots could still have their say? Kamala will manipulate all agencies and venues following the well-trodden path of Obama and Biden who gave access to the oval office to Islamists, spied on and held back weapons from Israel, snubbed Netanyahu, hired Iranian operatives, destabilized the Middle East, equated October 7th with Hamas' false narrative in the same breath, made Israel, American and their soldiers more vulnerable than they had to be.

To Kamala, Obama, and Biden, there are moral equations that make Israel’s security negotiable

“Kamala Harris just publicly validated the false and vicious accusation that Israel is engaging in genocide,” David Friedman, former U.S. ambassador to Israel

Kamala publicly agreed with a protestor who interrupted her to accuse Israel of committing “genocide.

Kamala “I know what you’re speaking of.

Protestor “But what about the genocide? What about the genocide though?” “19,000 children are dead, and you won’t call it a genocide.

Kamala “Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice,”

I will leave you with a childhood Yiddish song, Az der Rebba Tanzt, Tanzen alle Hasidim – As the Rebbe dances so dance all his followers. Obama will play the tune, and just like Joe, Kamala, will do the Obama dance. Should she G-d forbid win, it will be up to US and Israel to fend off their dance macabre (excuse the mixed metaphors...).