Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, announced on Monday that he is awarding the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor to eight Jewish and non-Jewish leaders from around the world, in recognition of their long-standing contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Against the background of the ongoing conflict, the President chose these leaders for their unwavering commitment to Israel and their exceptional support of the Jewish people over decades of endeavors, particularly since the atrocities of October 7.

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor is awarded by the President of the State of Israel to those who through their talents, service, or any other means, have made an outstanding contribution to the State of Israel or to humanity. This medal was an initiative of Israel's Ninth President, the late Shimon Peres, and was first awarded in 2012.

Upon taking office, President Herzog appointed an advisory committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Professor Yoram Danziger, to recommend candidates for the award. Since then, the President has awarded the medal to prominent figures in Israel and worldwide, including heads of state, key social figures from all sectors of Israeli society, and global and Jewish leaders. This will be the first time the medals are collectively awarded to a group of Jewish and non-Jewish leaders from abroad, who have contributed to Israel and the Jewish people both personally and through institutions around the world—a category that will also be included in future years.

The President announced that the following are recipients of the medal:

• Ronald S. Lauder (USA)

• Maurice Lévy (France)

• Malcolm Hoenlein (USA)

• Julie Platt (USA)

• Sir Frank Lowy (Australia and Israel)

• Sir Trevor Chinn (UK)

• Brigitte Zypries (Germany)

• Mark Leibler (Australia)

The President personally informed each recipient of their selection, in appreciation of their significant contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people and its communities worldwide.

In his conversations with the recipients, President Herzog said: “The past year, the most difficult since the founding of the state, tested our resilience as a nation and as the Jewish people; it showcased the diverse and beautiful face of Israeli society and proved, as we have always known and believed, that all of Israel is responsible for one another, that the Jewish communities worldwide and the State of Israel share a common destiny, and that we have great friends and supporters in the world who fight alongside us against antisemitism, defend Israel’s name in the media, and have long fought for Israel’s place among the nations. Your work and dedication embody this great bond, and the Jewish people and the State of Israel will remain deeply grateful for all that you have done and continue to do.”