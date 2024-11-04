Terrorists from the village of Burqa attacked youth from the Tzur Harel hilltop community in the Binyamin region on Monday as they drove down the path leading to it.

The terrorists ambushed the youth with clubs, threw rocks at their car, hit them with clubs, and broke the windows and windshield of their car. Two Jews were wounded.

Despite their injuries, the residents fended off the rioters and called the military and their friends who repelled the terrorists back to the car and a confrontation broke out at the scene. After that, medical services took the Jews to the hospital for further medical treatment.

This attack joins the repeated attacks by the residents of Burqa who attempt to prevent Jews from living in the area and are supported by the PA, far-left organizations, and the EU.

M., one of the teens who were wounded in the attack, described the incident: "We drove in the car toward the hilltop when suddenly several Arabs attacked us and surrounded the car, threw rocks at us, and hit us with clubs. There was an amazing miracle here, there was nearly a murder, thank G-d we managed to repel them and call the military and our friends who together repelled them back to the village."

The residents of the Tzur Harel attacked: "The attacks by the Arabs from the village of Burqa don't stop and are just increasing. They are trying in every way to prevent Jewish settlement in this strategic place. It's sad to see that the defense establishment goes hand and hand with our enemies and is planning great destruction in the community in the coming days to appease the Palestinian Authority and its friends.

"We won't let this happen, we will continue and fight for the land of our forefathers, both against the terrorists from the village of Burqa who are trying to prevent the settlement in the area, as well as against the defense establishment which is trying to destroy the place. We won't break and we will continue fighting for our land," the residents stated.