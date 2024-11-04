A poll conducted by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute, ahead of the US elections, shows that a majority of Israelis believe that Donald Trump is preferable to Kamala Harris, in terms of Israel's interests.

72% of Israelis think Trump is better for Israel, compared to 11% who prefer Harris.

Among the Arab population, the largest group of respondents (46%) sees no difference between the two, while the rest are divided, with a slight advantage for Trump (27% vs. 22.5% for Harris).

On the left, Harris has a clear advantage over Trump (42% to 29%), but among center and right wing respondents, Trump's advantage over Harris is much more significant (Center: Trump – 52%, Harris – 14%; Right: Trump – 90%, Harris – 3%).

In terms of gender, support for Harris as the preferred candidate for Israel's interests is low and identical among women and men. More men than women, on the other hand, have expressed more support for Trump than women.

Age segmentation reveals dramatic differences. Among young adults aged 18-34, an overwhelming majority (90% vs. 2%) thinks Trump is better than Harris for Israel's interests. Among those aged 35-54, 71% think Trump is better, while only 10% think Harris is better. Among adults aged 55 and older, 55% think Trump is preferable, compared to 22% who think Harris is preferable.