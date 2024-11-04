Dr. Efraim Laor served as IDF Colonel in command of the famed 7th Brigade and received the Excellence Award from the head of the northern command in the Yom Kippur War. He is an expert researcher on dealing with multiple-casualty disasters such as earthquakes, floods and large-scale wars, the subject of his doctorate, is a member of the steering committee to create Israel's National Guard, of Mivtachi (Israel Commanders' Forum) and of the Kohelet Forum.

UNRWA was established for the goal of destroying the new-born state of Israel and eliminating its Jewish population, the Jewish population which survived the Holocaust and the 1948 War of Independence.

UNRWA was chartered by UN charter as a UN instrument. Its mission is to propagate the RETURN of Arabs who left their homes back to the land of Israel, with the aim of REPLACING the Jewish population living there and dismantling the Jewish state.

Try to find an official map on UNRWA premises or documents from the last 75 years – including the 19 years before the Six-Day-War, 1967[!] – where the State of Israel, a member of the UN, is drawn or mentioned. Make an attempt to find UNRWA books and teaching materials that mention Jews as legal citizens, and not as pigs, slaves etc…. (Hint: you won't, ed.)

UNRWA has been educating generations of its Arab students to pursue an ideology which calls for the annihilation of a legitimate member state and its citizens. It teaches them to become savage and brutal murderers, rapists, beheaders, bakers of babies, looters and arsonists and spreaders of libels. Such crimes were committed by alumni of UNRWA schools, their teachers, their social workers and UNWRA's other employees, including Western employees working for UNWRA.

All this stands in complete contrast to Israel, its government and its people, who throughout the years of fighting the monstrous offsprings of UNRWA, have been making a tremendous effort to comply with the Ten Commandments given us, which later became part of the Western civilization, more than 3,327 years ago on Mount Sinai – values which the Jews have been adhering to for centuries, before Muhammad was born and since.

As a professional aid-worker I may argue that the overarching goal of the aid-workers’ philosophy is to prevent and dissolve a deadly 'problem' that arises from a natural or man-made onset, from exploding into a catastrophe. Namely, to reduce death, injury and suffering of people affected, to provide relief through life-lines, and minimize the exposure of people to perils.

We, as aid-workers, would never advocate suicide to our children. Such an approach describes normal aid-workers working with aid agencies e.g., SID-Israel, IsraAid, UNHCR, US/AUS…Aid, Red Cross, Oxfam, CARE, etc. – all of them BUT NOT UNRWA.

UNRWA has been expanding the number of refugees for decades, applying that status for generations (to offsprings of the original Arabs of 1948. They [are people] who would not have been defined as refugees anywhere else in the world ! How can one be counted as a refugee if he was born in Nablus and spent all his life in Nablus? Thus they enlarge the number of their 'recipients', contrary to the common-sense approach of reducing the number of people in-need, including those who died many years back…and who were not yet born!

UNRWA is not an aid agency. UNRWA is more like an illegal drug dealer involved in drug dealings and devastating terror activities within its premises, selling as many bottles of poison and death as they can, indifferent to the damage caused to their customers and third parties.

One just has to ask how many refugees have been permanently settled by UNRWA since its establishment in 1949 and compare that with the performance of UNHCR! Or any other aid agency world-wide.

To conclude this point:

UNHCR is a much more competent organization in confronting the problem of refugees and settling them.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is much more competent in educating children whose parents look for proper education and refuse to raise their children to be killers, rapists, beheaders, bakers of babies and looters.

UNESCO is better in building-up hope rather than teaching school children to become suicide bombers, use R.P.G.s, and other battle gear stocked within the premises of schools operated by UNRWA.

-Should those 'uninvolved' parents desire to grow killers, rapists, beheaders, and looters, ISIS instructors would do the same job much more effectively than UNRWA teachers.

-Red Cross [not Red Crescent] and WHO can manage the Medical needs of every community much better than UNRWA.

-Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Labour Organization (ILO), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), can meet the nutrition and employment needs of the people in Gaza and elsewhere much better than UNRWA.

-World Bank Group (WBG), International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), The International Monetary Fund (IMF), International Organization for Migration (IOM) would do a much better job than the totally corrupt UNRWA , that was funded a fortune, in comparison to any other aid agency - funds they used to build an infrastructure and man it with terrorists, in order to destroy a member state of the UN and LITTERALY kill its population.

Such an agency has no justification to be part of the UN system, nor to be supported by anyone, definitely not by the taxpayers of democracies.

To sum up:

Do you assume that US taxpayers are pleased to finance the extermination of the Jewish people in Israel, burning their country to ashes, this following the terrible deeds of the Nazi regime during WWII….and precisely on Holocaust Remembrance Day?

Do you believe that taxpayers of the US are happy to finance killers, rapists, beheaders, bakers of babies and looters and sponsor the schools that are the originators and generators of that kind of behavior?

Do you consider that a bunch of non-humane leaders, teachers and children who serve as a kind of Petri dish for growing savage monsters should be part of the UN system?! Members of the International Theatre?!

Conclusion:

UNRWA should close its operations immediately, following the pattern that we saw with the International Refugee Organization (IRO) which closed its operations some 70 years back. After a period its responsibilities should be assumed by other agencies as indicated [and listed] above.

Another option that might be better is that they give-up their desire to destroy Israel, stop living like beggars at the expense of others, and resettle – like the vast majority of people world-wide.