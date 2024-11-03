Two days before the US elections, the dean of the Kisse Rahamim Yeshiva, Rabbi Meir Mazuz, called on his followers to pray for former President Donald Trump to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race.

"We must pray that Trump wins these elections. Even though Trump is from Germany, he has good attributes and he loves Israel," Rabbi Mazuz said during his weekly lecture.

The rabbi mentioned Trump's family ties to Judaism: "He has a grandson or granddaughter who's Jewish. And there's a picture of him taking his grandson on the Sabbath to the synagogue before the afternoon prayer, and he encourages and blesses him."

Regarding the current administration, Rabbi Mazuz stated: "Trump during the last time wasn't like that. But after that, they said bad things about him, and they brought Biden. This Biden was elected president, but 'suddenly he vanished and was gone.'"

Tuesday's elections are expected to especially close. Israelis will be watching the results nervously due to their direct effect on the US's policies on Israel at this time.