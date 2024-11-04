The clock is ticking for Nosson P. Malul, a 33-year-old father from Israel who has been held in a Moldovan prison under grueling conditions for over 11 months.

The situation inside the prison is dire. Nosson, isolated and vulnerable, endures hunger with scant access to kosher food and lives in fear for his life amid widespread antisemitism among fellow inmates. Threats against him are frequent and harrowing, raising alarms about his safety and mental well-being. Click here to bring Nosson home safely>>>

Malul’s trial started in January but is dragging on, with no sign of release any time soon. Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman has spearheaded an emergency campaign to prevent a tragic outcome for Nosson, be it death from neglect or violence from within the prison walls. In a beautifully worded letter, Rabbi Grossman calls Nosson his brother and strongly urges readers to perform the highly relevant mitzvah of freeing a fellow Jew in captivity. Click here to view>>>

Nosson has already spent over $200,000 in legal fees and other expenses. As each day passes, his four-year-old daughter, his only child, holds her breath.