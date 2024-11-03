Brendan Carr, a senior director of the US Federal Communications Commission, claims that the surprise appearance of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Saturday night's "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) program was a violation of the "Equal Time" law.

Carr said, in a post on X, “This is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's Equal Time rule. The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct - a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election. Unless the broadcaster offered Equal Time to other qualifying campaigns. According to the law, each candidate will be given equal time to appear in the media before the elections.

In order to investigate whether there had been a violation of the "Equal Time" rule, the Federal Communications Commission must receive a complaint, and a spokesman for the Communications Commission said that no such complaint had been received from Trump's election campaign, or from any other entity.

"The Federal Communications Commission has not made any decision regarding political content rules, nor have we received a complaint from any interested party," said a spokesman for the Federal Communications Commission.

The Trump campaign stated in response to Harris' appearance on the popular show that "Trump did not receive an invitation to appear on the show," but chose not to file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission.”